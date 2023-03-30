Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.73

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 19204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $69,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,298 shares of company stock valued at $164,412 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

