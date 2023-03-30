Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DRKTF. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 450 ($5.53) to GBX 385 ($4.73) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darktrace from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Darktrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.00.

Darktrace stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. Darktrace has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

