Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 0.4% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.6 %

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

NOC stock opened at $461.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

