NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAC. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in NorthView Acquisition by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 727,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NorthView Acquisition by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 689,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in NorthView Acquisition by 5.1% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 600,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,940,000. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its position in NorthView Acquisition by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 269,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 205,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthView Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.34 during trading on Wednesday. 8,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. NorthView Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

