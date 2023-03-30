NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. NTG Clarity Networks shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 26,000 shares changing hands.

NTG Clarity Networks Trading Down 12.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.