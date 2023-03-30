Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $78,580.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

