Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.20. 209,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.19. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,157.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,115 shares of company stock worth $3,610,007. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Stories

