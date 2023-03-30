Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.05 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.75 EPS.

NUS traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 208,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUS. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,115 shares of company stock worth $3,610,007 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $336,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

