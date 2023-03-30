Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 408,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 61,305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 83.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 47,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. 24,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.