Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.37.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $3,429,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $2,344,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

