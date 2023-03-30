Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.37.
Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $3,429,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $2,344,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
