Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.98

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and traded as low as $4.94. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 640,329 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $83,396.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $27,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,387 shares in the company, valued at $591,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $83,396.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

