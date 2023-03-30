OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.27

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 91600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.07.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,723,000 after buying an additional 82,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,263,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,372,000 after buying an additional 64,838 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,116,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,325,000 after buying an additional 147,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

