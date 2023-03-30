Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Up 20.4% in March

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.73. 13,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $277.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.48. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.57%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

