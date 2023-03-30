Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Shares Down 3.7%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.
Oil Search Trading Down 3.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.
About Oil Search
Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.
