Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $97.55 million and $2.96 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,792,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

