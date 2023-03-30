Ontology Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.69 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $202.66 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.33 or 0.06273658 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00060382 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00039115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017756 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

