Oppenheimer Boosts Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Price Target to $16.00

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIRX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Viracta Therapeutics Price Performance

VIRX stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,114,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 207,108 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,248,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,708,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 120,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Further Reading

