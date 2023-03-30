Oppenheimer Weighs in on Astria Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATXS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 472.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

