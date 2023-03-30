Optimism (OP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $724.05 Million

Optimism (OP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00007897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $724.05 million and $152.16 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

