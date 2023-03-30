Orchid Trading Up 2.9% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $63.28 million and $10.70 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00029363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00200099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,905.61 or 1.00043853 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08706531 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,906,017.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.