Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 3,320 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1,106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $143.81 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.59. The company has a market capitalization of $175.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.