Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.27.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

