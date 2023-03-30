Orion Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 867.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $85.72. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

