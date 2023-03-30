Orion Capital Management LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after buying an additional 159,750 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Hess by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after buying an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hess by 51.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day moving average is $136.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.