Orion Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.2% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Shares of VEEV opened at $178.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.26. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $454,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,224 shares of company stock worth $16,003,460. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.