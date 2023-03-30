Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XBOC. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at about $2,194,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS:XBOC opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

