Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,330 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 229.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 74,227 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on DAR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

