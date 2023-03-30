Orion Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $195.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.05. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

