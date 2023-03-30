Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.0 %

ADI opened at $189.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

