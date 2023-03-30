Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Stock Performance
Orthofix Medical stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $572.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $35.34.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
Featured Stories
