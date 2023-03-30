Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $572.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

About Orthofix Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,873 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.