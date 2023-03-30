Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Oxbridge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OXAC remained flat at $10.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,516,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $5,680,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition by 1,329.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 226,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 210,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Acquisition Company Profile

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

