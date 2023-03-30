Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $7.76 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $7.76 million and $199,928.76 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,170.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00315930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00559468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00071738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00429457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,485,864 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

