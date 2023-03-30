Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Shares Down 0.1%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.48 and last traded at $29.57. Approximately 27,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 16,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the first quarter worth $2,771,000.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

