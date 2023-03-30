Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Palisade Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PALI opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $739,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40. Palisade Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 477,840 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Palisade Bio by 179.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the period.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

