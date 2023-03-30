Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,842 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $40,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity

PANW stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.00. The company had a trading volume of 615,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.67. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,620.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

