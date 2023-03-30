Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.30. 225,939 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 185,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

