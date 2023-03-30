Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.30. 225,939 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 185,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Pampa Energía Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79.
About Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
