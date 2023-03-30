Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVY stock opened at $173.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

