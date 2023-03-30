Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

