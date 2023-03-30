Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

