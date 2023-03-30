Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 390,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 27,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average of $105.42. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

