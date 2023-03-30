Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes $684,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,512,478,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

