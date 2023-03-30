Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.15

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 136910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.
The company has a market capitalization of C$84.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.58.
Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.
