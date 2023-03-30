PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $59.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

NYSE PBF opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

