PDD Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 76,122 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 58,283 call options.

PDD Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,021,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661,490. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

About PDD

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

