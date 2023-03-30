Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.35 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

Shares of UNH opened at $467.55 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.14 and a 200 day moving average of $508.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

