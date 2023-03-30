Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,851 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.87.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $272.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

