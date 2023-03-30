PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day moving average of $176.54. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

