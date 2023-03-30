Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pernod Ricard from €198.00 ($212.90) to €191.00 ($205.38) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €265.00 ($284.95) to €264.00 ($283.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.80.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.