Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

TLK traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.20. 21,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,840. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Featured Articles

