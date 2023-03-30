Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
TLK traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.20. 21,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,840. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)
- Unifirst Is The Next Cintas And Why It Matters For Investors
- Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.