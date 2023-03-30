Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $95.02

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.02 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 71.50 ($0.88). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.92), with a volume of 21,455 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £142.74 million, a PE ratio of 7,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57.

Insider Activity

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

In related news, insider Varda Shine purchased 24,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £20,051.55 ($24,636.38). Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.